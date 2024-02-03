OG Canna Company Celebrates Chinese New Year In Bangkok With Promotions And Special Discounts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OG Canna stores celebrate Year of the Dragon in Bangkok

Cloud Nine one of Bangkok's most unique cannabis stores

Wonderland store, participating in Chinese New Year promotions

Cloud nine and other top cannabis stores in Bangkok get ready to celebrate Chinese New Year with big discounts

- Benjamin Baskins CEO OG Canna CompanyBANGKOK, THAILAND, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the Chinese New Year approaches, OG Canna Company is excited to announce its celebration of this auspicious occasion at all of its participating cannabis stores. This year, the Chinese zodiac welcomes the year of the dragon, and OG Canna Company is ready to ring in the new year with promotions and special discounts for its customers.Dragons hold a special place in the Chinese zodiac, as they are the only mythical creatures among the 12 animals, they also hold a unique place in Chinese culture due to their strength, power, and association with good luck. To honor this special year, OG Canna Company is offering a variety of promotions and discounts on its products.Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 30% on selected items by participating in a lucky (Chi Chi) Sticks draw. There are also special edition Dragon T-shirts, and Lunar New Year edition edibles.The promotions are a way for OG Canna Company to show its appreciation for its customers and to celebrate the Chinese New Year together."We are thrilled to celebrate the Chinese New Year with our customers in Bangkok," said Ben Baskins, CEO of OG Canna Company. "As a company that values diversity and cultural celebrations, we are excited to offer these promotions and discounts as a way to join in the festivities and spread good luck and fortune to all. We'll also be featuring new arrivals of premium cannabis flowers from OG Farms throughout the entire month."OG Canna Company's Chinese New Year promotions and discounts will be available at all of its participating cannabis stores in BangkoK, including; Mary Jane at Nana, Ekamai, and Patpong; Cloud Nine at Surawong and Sukhumvit; Kush House at Sukhumvit Soi 22; and Wonderland at Sukhumvit Soi 5.The OG Canna Company is a dedicated group of passionate individuals that have a range of uniquely branded retail stores throughout Thailand.

Patchawan Piyamavadee (Natalie)

OG Canna Company

email us here