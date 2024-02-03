Several Explosions Occurred In Berdyansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Berdyansk, in the Zaporizhzhia region, on February 3.

This was reported by the head of the Berdyansk City Military Administration, Viktoriia Halitsyna, citing eyewitnesses on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Berdyansk residents report that dull explosions have been heard outside the city for half an hour. Residents write: "Liski was heard," "AKZ was heard," "The center was heard with the windows open," the message says.

Movement of Russian tanks towardsspotted in Mariupol region

It is noted that the occupiers did not announce any 'exercises'. "We hope the detonation is unplanned," she wrote.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that fifty high-rise buildings in occupied Berdyansk were left without heat.