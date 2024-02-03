Ukraine Army Spox Comments On Ammo Shortage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military utilizes as much ammunition as it can do inflict damage on invasion troops, while the number of frontline targets prevails over the existing stocks.

That's according to Natalia Humeniuk, chief of the joint press center at Operational Command South, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Based on our combat performance results, we see that even in such difficult conditions, we still manage to use everything that's available as much as possible. We use artillery in counter-battery combat. We use drones. The enemy acknowledges the effectiveness of our performance," said the spokeswoman.

She emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are engaging enemy positions, including on the islands along the Dnipro.

"We give invaders some hard life, including on the islands, where they are trying to deploy their observation posts... Thus, we acknowledge the lack of ammunition. It's about the number of targets prevailing over our stocks. So we have a lot of work ahead of us, if we could already be doing all of that should we have ammunition at hand – we would be happy," Humeniuk said.

She also noted that over the past day, Defense Forces South "eliminated over 50 invaders but verifying the Russian death toll and hardware damage is complicated by poor weather."

At the same time, she stated that the activity of the Russian aerospace force "is still observed." "They fail to draw conclusions about how massively they can lose their aircraft in the southern operational zone. They are trying to prove that they still have potential in the air," the spokeswoman noted.

As reported, the report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank noted that ammunition shortage could force the Ukrainian military to prioritize front line sectors.

