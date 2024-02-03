Tu-95 Commander Involved In Raids Against Ukraine Shot In Russia - Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The commander of the Tu-95 strategic bomber crew, Major Oleg Stegachyov, 40, has been shot in the Russian city of Engels.

That's according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

The pilot served at the local air base (military unit 06987) and is directly involved in missile attacks on civil infrastructure and the killings of Ukrainians.

Stegachyov suffered gunshot wounds.

Inhat explained why Russian aircraft are less active from Azov Sea

The GUR noted: "We are verifying whether he survived or not," and recalled that all war criminals will eventually face retribution.

"We know your names, addresses, car plates, routes, and habits," Ukraine's spy agency wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 31, Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk confirmed the successful strike on Russia's Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Later, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, with reference to Russian mass media, said Russian aerospace force squadron commander, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Tatarenko was killed in the raid, along with 10 other servicemen.

On February 2, Operational Command South spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said the command is yet to verify the report of Tatarenko's death.