Georgian Prime Ministerial Candidate Pledges To Contribute To Peace In South Caucasus


2/3/2024 9:11:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian government programme "For Building a European State" presented by Prime Ministerial candidate Irakli Kobakhidze states that Georgia will continue its efforts to promote peace, cooperation and stability in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports, citing Georgian media,

Georgia will continue its efforts to promote peace, co-operation and stability in the South Caucasus, as well as maintain high dynamics of bilateral strategic relations with Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Efforts to promote peace, co-operation and stability in the South Caucasus will be continued. To this end, it is necessary to strengthen successful cooperation with neighbouring partner states, develop bilateral relations in all spheres," the programme says.

