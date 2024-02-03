Georgian Prime Ministerial Candidate Pledges To Contribute To Peace In South Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian government programme "For Building a European State"
presented by Prime Ministerial candidate Irakli Kobakhidze states
that Georgia will continue its efforts to promote peace,
cooperation and stability in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports, citing Georgian media,
Georgia will continue its efforts to promote peace, co-operation
and stability in the South Caucasus, as well as maintain high
dynamics of bilateral strategic relations with Turkiye, Azerbaijan
and Armenia.
"Efforts to promote peace, co-operation and stability in the
South Caucasus will be continued. To this end, it is necessary to
strengthen successful cooperation with neighbouring partner states,
develop bilateral relations in all spheres," the programme
says.
