Last Year, 480,000 Citizens Of Azerbaijan Visited Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, 480 thousand citizens of Azerbaijan visited Russia, which is 45.4% more than in 2022, Azernews reports, citing the border service of the Federal Security Service of Russia.

Azerbaijan entered the top 10 countries in terms of the number of citizens visiting Russia. In general, the number of foreign tourists who visited Russia last year increased by about 18.6% year-on-year to 15.48 million people.

Last year, the most frequent visitors to Russia were citizens of Kazakhstan - 3.16 million people (26.7% more compared to 2022). The second line in this rating is occupied by citizens of Uzbekistan - 3.11 million people (51.8% more than in 2022). The third line is occupied by Tajikistan - 2.15 million visitors (36.1% more than in the previous year). The next places are occupied by citizens of Kyrgyzstan (1.14 million people, 31.6% more than in 2022) and China (790 thousand people, 6.1% more than in the previous year).