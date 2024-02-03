Egypt Announces Successful Launch Of Nexsat-1 Satellite

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian Space Agency (ESA) announced on Saturday the successful launch of its remote sensing satellite, NExSat-1, off coasts of Yangjiang City in China's southern Guangdong Province.

Initial signals were successfully received from the experimental satellite, ESA's Executive Chairman Dr. Shereef Sedqi said in a press statement, stating that the launch is part of Egypt's national space program aiming to develop satellite technology.

NExSat-1 is the first-of-its-kind experiment remote sensing satellite that has been developed in collaboration with the German Berlin Space Technologies (BST), he added.

The task of the Egyptian side is to develop critical operation software and systems, along with functional tests of satellite systems, he said, noting that a team of more 60 engineers and experts is doing the job.

The 67kg earth observation satellite NExSat-1, which was built by the Egyptian National Authority for Remote Sensing and Space Sciences (NARSS), is about 45 percent locally engineered. (end)

