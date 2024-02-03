Former Pakistani PM, Wife Sentenced Another 7 Years In Jail

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- A Pakistani court on Saturday sentenced former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years in jail each in the un-Islamic marriage case.

A senior Civil Judge Qudratullah issued a verdict against the former premier days after he was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in the cipher case, and 14-year imprisonment in the Toshakhana case.

The hearing was conducted within the premises of Adiala jail in Rawalpindi and the verdict was reserved by the court after a lengthy 14-hour hearing concluded on Friday night.

Following the verdict, Imran Khan told court reporters that the case against him was created to "humiliate and disgrace" both him and his spouse.

The current chairman of Imran Khanآ's political party, Barrister Gauhar Khan said the party will approach the high court against the judgment in the case.

The chairman maintained that none of the recent verdicts against Imran will hold up in front of tribunals.

The verdict comes at a time when the country is preparing for the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 8th. Imran Khanآ's political party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is out of the race as it was not given an electoral symbol by the Election Commission of Pakistan for contesting the general elections. (end)

