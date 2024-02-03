Egypt, Norway Urge Immediate Aid To Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Norway stressed the importance of mustering international resources and support to step up humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.

This came during a phone contact between Egypt's Foreign Minister and his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide, Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

During the conversation, both ministers discussed the current humanitarian situation in Gaza and the necessary efforts to deliver aid to Gaza according to the United Nations Security Council's resolution 2720.

The two ministers also discussed the challenges that the UN refugee agency (UNRWA) faces especially that some countries decided to pause their funding to the agency, which makes it difficult to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, according to the statement.

The Norwegian minister praised the role of Egypt regarding humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza, as well as its efforts for Gaza ceasefire.

At the end of the call, the two ministers expressed the importance of keeping communicating during the coming period in order to contain the situation and reduce its reflections on the Palestinian people. (end)

