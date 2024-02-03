New Zealand Visa Online Application German Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA WITH DUAL CITIZENSHIP

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 3rd February 2024, If you have two passports and want to keep your immigration records up to date at both points of departure and arrival, you must travel in both directions using the same passport. For example, if you enter New Zealand with an Australian passport, you must exit and enter your destination country using the same passport. Border/customs authorities will use your passport's validity to determine your eligibility for entry into New Zealand. If you want to enter New Zealand on a NZeTA (i.e. without a visa), you must have a passport from one of the countries on the visa waiver list. You must tell us about any other countries in which you hold citizenship. If the other country accepts dual citizenship, you can keep your citizenship there. Some countries require you to first obtain permission from them. If the other country does not permit dual citizenship, you may lose your former citizenship when you obtain New Zealand citizenship.

NEW ZEALAND VISA TRANSFER TO NEW PASSPORT

If your passport has been renewed, you must transfer your current visa to your new passport before leaving. This applies to both traditional and electronic visas. Visas issued by letter are known as eVisas. Visa labels are physical labels attached to your passport. Both are linked to your passport in our database. We recommend applying for an eVisa because it is the quickest way to transfer your visa to your new passport and requires no application fee. This is something you can accomplish online. A paper visa is a physical piece of paper that is attached to the traveller's passport, whereas a NZ Travel Authority and an eVisa are both issued via email to the applicant. Holders of New Zealand visas can keep the same type of visa and just transfer it to their new passport. A visa label can also be transferred to an eVisa, and a physical visa label can be obtained for an existing eVisa. The applicant's passport information can also be updated via the online service. The request must be submitted at least 10 days before departure for New Zealand. Individuals with a New Zealand eVisa must notify authorities if their passport information changes.

NEW ZEALAND ETA FOR GERMAN CITIZENS

New Zealand, located in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, has stunning natural beauty. As a result, it has emerged as one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. If you plan to visit New Zealand, you must first obtain a visa. However, German citizens can easily apply for a visa waiver online through the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA). This allows eligible travelers from over 190 countries, including Germany, to visit New Zealand for a variety of reasons, including leisure, business, and transit. For German citizens, a NZeTA is required for travel to New Zealand. With the NZeTA, visitors from Germany do not require a visa to enter the country. However, German nationals must fulfill certain essential requirements in order to visit New Zealand without a visa. In 2019, an initiative to waive visa requirements was launched. The New Zealand eTA, or New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority, is its name. The New Zealand eTA for Germans, once received, permits the holder to visit New Zealand several times without a visa for the duration of its validity (up to two years). German visitors who have a NZeTA can stay for up to 30 days per visit. To improve security and safety, the New Zealand Visa Waiver Scheme was implemented. The New Zealand eTA for German citizens grants visa-free access to the country for stays of up to 3 months. The New Zealand eTA is also electronically linked to the German passport. Citizens from Germany must apply for a visa before entering New Zealand if they plan to stay in New Zealand for more than 3 months. The NZeTA application for Germans is quick and easy to fill out online. The authorization process is quick, easy and should take less than 30 minutes for most applicants.

New Zealand eTA Requirements for German Citizens



A valid German passport – The traveler's passport needs to have a validity of at least 3 months after the trip to New Zealand. The approved eTA will be electronically linked to this document.

A valid payment method – To complete and submit the New Zealand eTA application, travelers will need to pay the application fee and NZ International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy fee (already included in the total cost). This can be done using a valid debit or credit card.

A valid email address – Finally, all travelers are required to enter a valid email address on their application. This is to receive notifications regarding the New Zealand eTA and a copy of the authorization once approved. A recent photograph of the German applicant

NEW ZEALAND VISIT WITH CRIMINAL RECORD

Travellers with a criminal record are often unsure whether they qualify for a New Zealand eTA or visa. While New Zealand has stringent character requirements, having a prior criminal record does not automatically prevent someone from entering the country. Non-New Zealanders who want to visit New Zealand must be of good moral character. People with criminal records or who have provided false or misleading information are usually denied a visa unless a character waiver is granted. Unproven allegations and civil proceedings are insufficient to establish someone's bad character. Applicants for visas must disclose if they are being investigated by a law enforcement agency in any country or have a criminal history. In the case of character waivers, each application is examined on its own merits, taking into account factors such as the nature of an offense, the number of offenses, and the time since the occurrence or events occurred. A special instruction (under section 17 of the Immigration Act 2009 (the Act)) provides for exceptions to be made in the case of an“excluded person” who is not eligible for a visa, entrance authorization, or visa waiver under sections 15 or 16 of the Act. Excluded persons include:



A person who has been sentenced to a prison sentence for a term of 5 years or more at any time.

A person who at any time within the preceding 10 years has been sentenced to a prison sentence of 12 months or more.

A person who has been removed or deported from New Zealand and is subject to a period of prohibition.

A person who is excluded from New Zealand under any enactment. A person who at any time has been removed, excluded, or deported from another country.

Anyone who the Minister of Immigration has reason to believe is, or is likely to be, a threat or risk to security, public order or the public interest.

Anyone who the Minister has reason to believe is likely to commit an offence in New Zealand punishable by imprisonment. Any person who is a member of a terrorist entity designated under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

