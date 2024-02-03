Vietnam Visa From Philippines, Tajikistan, United Kingdom

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) HOW TO EXTEND OR RENEW VIETNAM VISA

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 3rd February 2024, Foreigners who intend to stay in Vietnam for an extended period of time may be able to extend or renew their eVisas. There are several options for spending more time in Vietnam. Visitors can apply for a visa extension or renewal while in Vietnam, or they can leave and apply for a new eVisa. The Vietnam visa extension allows foreigners to stay in Vietnam for an extended period of time without having to apply for a new visa. The requirements for extending or renewing a Vietnamese visa are identical. Travelers must have a passport that is valid for at least 6 months and has at least two blank pages.

How to apply

Step 1: Foreigners prepare all documents as required and send them to the travel agency.

Step 2: The guaranteed travel agency submits documents to the Vietnam Immigration Department's office.

Step 3: Pay the visa extension fee based on the type of visa applied for. The review process takes 05 working days.

Step 4: Get your passport back with the visa extension stamped.

VIETNAM VISA FROM PHILIPPINES

Except for nationals of visa-free countries, Vietnam immigration policies require visitors to obtain a Vietnam visa before entering. Before entering the country, confirm whether you are on the Vietnam visa exemption list or if you will need to apply for a Vietnam visa. Filipino citizens can apply for a Vietnam E-visa (Electronic visa). E-visas for Vietnam are valid for citizens of 80 countries, including the Philippines. Philippines passport holders can get a one-month single-entry E-visa for a variety of reasons, including tourism, business, employment, and education. Philippine citizens can apply for a Vietnam visa online in as little as 10 minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR PHILIPPINES CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FROM SOUTH AFRICA

Except for nationals of visa-free countries, visitors to Vietnam must obtain a visa before entering the country. Before entering the country, make sure you are on the Vietnam visa exemption list or if you will need to apply for a Vietnam visa. South African citizens may apply for a Vietnam E-visa (Electronic Visa). E-visas to Vietnam are valid for citizens of 80 countries, including South Africa. South African passport holders may obtain a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of purposes, including tourism, business, employment, and education. South Africans can apply for a Vietnam visa online in as little as 10 minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR SOUTH AFRICA CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FROM UNITED KINGDOM

British passport holders can apply for a Vietnamese visa online. The Vietnamese government has implemented an electronic visa to make it easier for foreign visitors to obtain a valid travel permit. Britons are among the country's most frequent visitors and are eligible for the Vietnam e-Visa. UK citizens can apply for a Vietnam E-visa (Electronic visa). Citizens of 80 countries, including the United Kingdom, can now obtain e-visas to Vietnam. British passport holders can apply for a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of purposes, including tourism, business, employment, and education. British citizens can apply for a visa to Vietnam online in about ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR UNITED KINGDOM CITIZENS



Possess a British passport valid for 180 days on their intended arrival date in Vietnam.

A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

VIETNAM VISA FROM TAJIKISTAN

Visitors to Vietnam, with the exception of nationals of visa-free countries, must obtain a visa prior to entry. Before entering the country, confirm whether you are on the Vietnam visa exemption list or if you will need to apply for a Vietnam visa. Tajik citizens can apply for a Vietnam E-visa (Electronic Visa). E-visas for Vietnam are valid for citizens of 80 countries, including Tajikistan. Tajik passport holders can get a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of reasons, including tourism, business, employment, and education. Tajiks can apply for a Vietnamese visa online in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR TAJIKISTAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.