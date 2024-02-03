ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City Bolster Defense By Signing Syrian International Thaer Krouma

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Mumbai City FC have bolstered their defense by signing defender Thaer Krouma, the Syrian international joining the Islanders on a short-term contract until the end of the 2023-24 season. The experienced centre-back has played most of his football in his home country of Syria. In addition to this, he has also plied his trade in the topflight divisions of Iraq, Lebanon and Bahrain.

Most recently, Krouma turned out for defending Syrian Premier League champions Al Fotuwa SC and represented the Syrian club in continental competitions as well, having participated in the 2023-24 AFC Cup, Mumbai City FC informed in a release on Saturday.

The 33-year-old defender has over 30 caps for the Syrian Men's National Football Team and recently represented his country at the ongoing 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, playing every minute of Syria's memorable campaign. Krouma was a part of the Syrian defence that only conceded two goals in the entire tournament before their penalty shootout defeat to Iran in the Round of 16.

Krouma will join the Islanders' camp in Mumbai in the coming days and will wear the number 35 shirt for Mumbai City.

“Joining Mumbai City and coming to India is a very exciting prospect for me and I want to thank the club for making me a part of this project. The ISL has a great profile in Asia and so does Indian football. I recently had the pleasure of playing against India at the AFC Asian Cup and the growing quality of Indian players and clubs is for everyone to see. I'm delighted and excited to start my journey with one of India's biggest clubs, and I can't wait to get going with my teammates and our fans,” Thaer Krouma said.

Mumbai City FC's head coach Petr Kratky welcomed the new addition to the team's backline.

"In Thaer, we are bringing in an experienced and a solid defender. He had a very good AFC Asian Cup campaign with Syria and his performances speak for themselves. He not only brings plenty of international pedigree but also great experience of club football across Asia," he said.

"Thaer has demonstrated his abilities at the highest level and we are confident that he will form an important part of our group in the second half of the season. We are excited to welcome him to our squad and I look forward to working with him." Petr Kratky added.

