'Unforgettable': Kichcha Sudeep, Sonu Sood On CCL's Promo Launch On Burj Khalifa

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Actors Kichcha Sudeep and Sonu Sood have opened up on the promo launch of the 10th season of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) on Dubai's Burj Khalifa, calling it an amazing and unforgettable experience.

Launched in 2011, CCL has evolved to become one of India's most-watched sports and entertainment events. The 10th season kick-started with a spectacular show in Dubai, projecting this season's promo on the magnificent Burj Khalifa.

Among the celebrities associated with CCL are Salman Khan, who is the brand ambassador of 'Mumbai Heroes', while his brother Sohail Khan is the owner of 'Mumbai Heroes' which is led by Riteish Deshmukh. Sonu is the captain of 'Punjab De Sher'.

Telugu actor Venkatesh is the brand ambassador of 'Telugu Warriors', Akhil Akkineni is the captain of 'Telugu Warriors, Arya is the captain of 'Chennai Rhinos', Sudeep is the captain of 'Karnataka Bulldozers', Mohanlal is the co-owner of 'Kerala Strikers', Indrajith is the captain of 'Kerala Strikers', Manoj Tiwari is the captain of 'Bhojpuri Dabbangs', while Boney Kapoor is the owner of 'Bengal Tigers' led by Jisshu Sengupta.

Speaking about the promo launch on Burj Khalifa, Kichcha said: "I have been on the Burj Khalifa earlier for my films, but seeing myself on it as a cricketer is very special and unforgettable. This is a massive statement from CCL that we are bigger than ever."

Sonu added: "Being alongside superstars representing eight vibrant film industries of our great nation, standing together in front of the world's tallest iconic structure watching the launch of something the whole India passionately loves to do is an amazing experience. This happens only at CCL, and my team will make CCL a remarkable edition this year."

The league will start from February 23 in Sharjah, continuing for another three weekends in India with 20 action-packed and entertaining matches that appeal to a wide audience cohort beyond cricket fans.

Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder & Managing Director of CCL, said: "CCL is always powerful and entertaining from Day 1, and seeing the league grow every year is a reflection of the passion of all actors playing cricket in CCL on par with their busy schedules. When we say CCL 2024 is bigger than ever, we mean it.”

The adrenaline-pumping tournament will be live-streamed on Sony Sports Ten 5 and JioCinema along with multiple regional channels.

--IANS

sp/arm