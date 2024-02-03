Three Arrested For Kidnapping Man At Gunpoint In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 3 (OANS) Gurugram Police have arrested three persons for allegedly kidnapping a man at gunpoint to recover money from him.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep alias Kala, Mohit and Kunal Kumar, who were arrested from Sonipat on Friday.

According to the police, about three years ago, Sandeep had sold his land and given Rs 15 lakh to Manoj, the victim, to get his nephew a job in the bank. But Manoj neither got Sandeep's nephew employed, nor returned the money.

As he couldn't return the money, Manoj had given his Hyundai i-20 car to Sandeep, but even after that, Rs 8.50 lakh was outstanding.

"The victim was hiding from Sandeep and living in a society at Naurangpur in Gurugram. To recover the amount, Sandeep along with his associates kidnapped Manoj at gunpoint on Thursday and took him to Sonipat from where the victim was rescued," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson for Gurugram Police.

The police have also recovered one licensed revolver, three live cartridges, and four mobile phones used by the accused in committing the crime.

--IANS

str/arm