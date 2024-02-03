Davis Cup: Ramkumar, Sriram Balaji Win To Give India 2-0 Lead Over Pakistan In Playoffs First Round

did not give his rival Aqeel Khan many chances, won the second singles in straight sets, and gave India a perfect start in the two-day tie.

In the first match of the day, Ramkumar Ramanathan dominated serve in the second and third sets as he fired 20 aces and won 78% points on his first serve. He put in 98 percent of his second serves and won 83 percent of points on that. In contrast, Qureshi could manage only 13 aces and served 10 double faults (only 1 for Ramkumar). He had a low 72 percent on his second serve and won only 42 percent points on it.

The Indian player however did not get the start he expected as games went by serve till 6-6 in the first Test. In the tiebreaker, the Pakistani player was more aggressive and won it at 7-3.

Ramkumar got an early break in the second set, but the Pakistan player broke back soon to make it 2-2. The games went with serve till 6-6 but this time in the tiebreaker, the Indian emerged on the top, won the tie-break 7-4 and levelled the scores 1-1. The third set was a virtual walkover as Ramkumar won it 6-0 to give India a perfect start.

Balaji then made it 2-0 with a comprehensive victory.

After games went with serve in the second singles till 5-5, Balaji broke Aqeel's service in the 12th game to win the first set 7-5. In the second set, Balaji broke the Pakistani player's serve in the sixth game to go 4-2 up and then went on to win the set 6-3 to seal victory in the match.