Azerbaijan Introduces A Simplified Taxation Regime For Cargo Transportations


2/3/2024 8:09:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under amendments to the Tax Code, in Azerbaijan, taxpayers carrying out cargo transportation within the country, given the 30 per cent limit during the quarter, will fall under the system of simplified taxation or profit (income) tax with a set rate of 2 %, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the rules, if the annual turnover exceeds AZN 200 thousand, taxpayers will be obliged to register for value added tax (VAT).

It is noted that the existing tax regime is preserved for those engaged in passenger transport. They (except for taxis) are given the right to voluntarily register as VAT payers and continue to pay income tax (income) and VAT if they receive payment for services in non-cash form.

