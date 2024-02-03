Azerbaijan Introduces A Simplified Taxation Regime For Cargo Transportations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under amendments to the Tax Code, in Azerbaijan, taxpayers
carrying out cargo transportation within the country, given the 30
per cent limit during the quarter, will fall under the system of
simplified taxation or profit (income) tax with a set rate of 2 %, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service
(STS) under the Ministry of Economy.
According to the rules, if the annual turnover exceeds AZN 200
thousand, taxpayers will be obliged to register for value added tax
(VAT).
It is noted that the existing tax regime is preserved for those
engaged in passenger transport. They (except for taxis) are given
the right to voluntarily register as VAT payers and continue to pay
income tax (income) and VAT if they receive payment for services in
non-cash form.
