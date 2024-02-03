(MENAFN- AzerNews) Czech citizen detained by Azerbaijani side at border with
Armenia. At present Baku is investigating and clarifying all
circumstances, Azernews reports.
However, there are serious reasons to believe that this citizen
was an agent and was carrying out an espionage mission. It is also
noteworthy that the above-mentioned Czech citizen passed through
minefields and passed Armenian checkpoints without any
problems.
Thus, on 2 February, Brigadier General William De Meyer of the
French National Gendarmerie visited the location of the EU civilian
mission in Armenia, where he got acquainted with the situation on
the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
There are also serious reasons to believe that this citizen
could have carried out an intelligence mission of the EU mission
already on the territory of Azerbaijan. And France is apparently
behind these dangerous games.
