Shusha Is Ready For Extraordinary Elections Of President Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) There are 1,189 registered voters at polling station No. 105 in
the building of secondary school No. 1 in Shusha city. Only one
person at the polling station will exercise the right to vote for
the first time, Azernews reports, citing
Secki-2024.
It is noted that Shusha is ready for the extraordinary
presidential elections in the Republic of Azerbaijan, scheduled for
7 February..
Polling station is part of the electoral district #124
Shusha-Aghdam-Khojaly-Khojavand. The polling station is provided
with necessary technical and methodological means, voter lists and
information boards are hung on it, booths for voters are created.
Places for the secretary and members, as well as observers have
been determined at the polling stations. The work on distribution
of notices to voters about the date, time and place of voting has
also been completed.
Also, 1,464 voters were registered at the polling station in
Lachin
1,464 voters have been registered at polling station #105 of
Lachin electoral district #121. The Central Election Commission
(CEC) of Azerbaijan provided the polling station with all necessary
equipment.
The oldest voters in the district are 96 years old, and two
people of this age will vote on 7 February at home through a mobile
ballot box.
In addition, the voters include both residents of Lachin
themselves and citizens who have been working there under a labour
contract for more than six months.
