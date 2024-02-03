Three Injured In Paris Train Station Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- French authorities announced Saturday that three people were wounded in a knife attack at a train station in Paris.

The incident took place at Paris's Gare de Lyon train station, in the heart of the capital, BFM TV news channel reported, according to French police.

One of those wounded is in "critical" condition, Paris Police chief Laurent Nunez said.

The suspect, who was born in Mali in 1992, appeared to be homeless and suffering from psychological problems, he noted.

The suspect was arrested, and he submitted Italian documents to police, Nunez noted. (end)

ma







MENAFN03022024000071011013ID1107804905