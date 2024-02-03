Iraqi Foreign Ministry Summons US Diplomat Over US Airstrikes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Saturday that it will summon the Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Baghdad David Burger in protest of what it described as the American aggression targeting military and civilian sites in Iraq last night.

The ministry said in a statement that it will issue an official protest note to Burger over the recent US airstrikes on military and civilian sites in Akashat and Al-Qaim regions yesterday evening.

Earlier today, Iraqi government spokesman Basem Al-Awadi stated that the US committed a new aggression against Iraq's sovereignty last night by targeting Iraqi security sites, resulting in 16 dead, 25 injured, and damage to residential buildings and properties.

Yesterday night, the US launched a series of attacks in Al-Qaim, bordering Syria, a retaliatory move in response to the recent Jordan attack that killed three US soldiers just days ago. (end)

