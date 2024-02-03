Adah Sharma To Play 'Scary' Bar Dancer In 'Sunflower 2'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma, who is all set to play a charismatic bar dancer in the second season of 'Sunflower', has shared insights about her 'scary' role, revealing how she watched a lot of documentaries on serial killers and psychopaths to get into the skin of her character.

Created by showrunner Vikas Bahl and directed by Navin Gujral, the show stars Sunil Grover in the lead role, alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha and Girish Kulkarni in prominent roles.

Adding a sizzling twist to the storyline, the second season introduces Adah as a bar dancer, and her entry promises to add a fresh dynamic to the show.

Talking about her role Rosie, Adah said: "I don't know if I am allowed to divulge anything about my character's profession yet. It might give away the suspense. But I play someone who is evil, yet sweet. She's also scary. I watched a lot of documentaries on serial killers and psychopaths to prepare for the role."

The actress, who was last seen as Shalini Unnikrishnan in 'The Kerala Story', said: "This role will definitely be very different from Shalini. I'm very lucky the makers are seeing me in different roles."

She added: "As an actor, I read Rosie's part and I was very excited that Vikas Behl and Chaitali have written the part for a girl who is funny, scary, sarcastic, sweet, and evil... Saying such wicked things, doing things that I would never do in real life is also a little intoxicating."

"To bring her uniqueness to life, I was on a strict diet of documentaries about psychopaths, serial killers and persons with multiple personality disorders. I was also put into physical training as a construction worker to learn to break walls with a hammer," she added.

The show is a crime comedy and revolves around a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called 'Sunflower', featuring an array of quirky characters.

'Sunflower 2' will soon premiere on ZEE5.

