Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates First-Ever World Odia Language Conference (Lead)

Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated the first-ever World Odia Language Conference at the Janata Maidan here.

“Odia language is the identity of Odia people. Entire Odisha is united for its language. Odia people in other parts of the country and around the globe have also joined the conference online. Distinguished writers and researchers are present with us. I welcome all of them to the conference,” the Chief Minister said during the inauguration of the first ever World Odia Language Conference.

The Chief Minister also paid respects to the 15th-century poet Sarala Das who is considered the Adi Kavi (first poet) of Odia literature.

The Chief Minister also remembered the contributions of the writers and poets who enriched the Odia language with their timeless works.

He said that Odia is a classical language which is getting enriched with the addition of new words regularly.

“Odia is a classical language which has a rich history. New words are being added to this language every day. Discussions should also be conducted on the impact of new culture and technological knowledge on the language, creation of quality literature in Odia,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the discussions should also be held over more and more usage of the Odia language.

“We should know the linguistic history of our language. We should observe the present and create the path for the future,” the Chief Minister said.

Terming language as the future, Patnaik stated that the Odia Language University has been opened for the study of Odia language.

“I request all to let us work together for the betterment of Odia language. The government will adopt whatever resolution is going to be passed in this conference and implement a strong and special language policy,” the Chief Minister said.

