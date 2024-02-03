Eco-Friendly EV Service Uber Green Now Available In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Ride-hailing platform Uber on Saturday said its eco-friendly, global electric vehicle (EV) service, called Uber Green, is now available in Delhi.

Riders will now see the 'Uber Green' option when they open the Uber app to book their rides.

The service will help support riders make a conscious choice to pick more sustainable means to travel in all new, quiet and clean EVs, the company said in a statement.

The 'Uber Green' was displayed at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, visited by Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal.

“We believe the future of transport is shared and electric and are committed to becoming a zero-emission platform in India and globally by 2040,” said Nitish Bhushan, Director-Central Operations, Uber India & South Asia.

“Delhi is our third stop in India where we have launched Uber Green, with several riders in Bengaluru and Mumbai already swearing by the latest offering, to reduce vehicular emissions in the city,” Bhushan added.

The company said it will take this product to more cities soon and continue to invest in the sustainable mobility value chain.

Today, Uber is available across 125 cities in the country. The company said it has helped over 800,000 Indians earn a sustainable income by getting in the driver's seat.

