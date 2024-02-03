Shelling In Donetsk Region: Bodies Of Two More Children Killed On January 6 Identified

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Police have identified two children, a 7-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, who died in the Pokrovsk district and the village of Rivne in the Donetsk region as a result of enemy shelling on January 6.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Investigators and forensic experts continue to examine the body fragments that were seized at the sites of the Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk and the village of Rivne. We managed to identify two more victims: a seven-year-old boy in Rivne and a 14-year-old boy in Pokrovsk," the statement said.

It is noted that 11 people, including five children, became victims of the enemy attack. As of today, police have identified nine of the dead.

It remains to identify two more dead children - a nine-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy. The identification is ongoing.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that a person was rescued from the rubble of a house in Pokrovsk.