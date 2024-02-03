Statement By Secretary General Of People's Unity For Liberation Of Guadeloupe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jean-Jacob Bissep, secretary general of the Unity Populaire pour
la Liberation de Guadeloupe, has issued a statement on the occasion
of the creation of the Nazione party in Corsica on the issue of
decolonisation and independence of Corsica, Azernews reports.
The statement reads :
The Popular Unity Party for the Liberation of Guadeloupe (UPLG)
supports the creation of the Nazione party in Corsica in order to
put the decolonisation and independence of Corsica back on the
agenda.
On Sunday 28 January 2024, several Corsican parties and
organisations consolidated to create a new Corsican political party
in order to achieve independence for their country. While the
elected members of the Corsican Assembly declared their support for
the autonomy project for Corsica and their willingness to enter
into negotiations with the French government, the members of the
new party, considering that this path leads to a dead end, oppose
it. In this context, their decision coincides with the position of
the Polynesians.
Despite the long struggle of the Corsican people, the French
authorities continue their repression and hostile policy. Thus, the
French authorities do not recognise the reality of the existence of
Corsica and its people, nor do they recognise the right of the
Corsican people to self-determination.
After exploring all avenues for a solution, France is doing
everything to delay the process. The most determined sons of
Corsica respond to this: "NO", "STOP". They do not accept the
reformation of Corsica into a colony and the change in the
composition of its population. At the same time, they demand the
right to exercise the right to self-determination. They call on the
Corsican people to mobilise, to use all means to ensure their right
and independence.
The Party of Popular Unity for the Liberation of Guadeloupe
expresses its full support for the activists who have consolidated
to raise the issue of Corsica and solidarity in their struggle for
sovereignty.
Long live a free and sovereign Corsica!
Jean-Jacob Bissep
Secretary General of the Popular Unity for the
Liberation of Guadeloupe.
Pointe-à-Pitre, 1 February 2024.
Recall that The Baku Initiative Group has strongly condemned the
illegal detention of pro-independence activists and their family
members by the French police following the successful holding of
the“Nazione” movement's founding meeting. The statement from the
Baku Initiative Group reads:
“Around 700 people have founded the "Nazione" movement in
Corsica, uniting pro-independence organizations and activists,
affirming their current and future commitment to the struggle
against colonial rule.
Just two days after Corsicans freely expressed their
aspirations, on January 30, two "Nazione" activists were
apprehended at the Borgu military camp. Their family members and
another activist were summoned to the police station in Bastia in
the afternoon.
The methods chosen by the French search and operation team to
detain the activists - broken doors, destroyed houses, parents
thrown onto the ground right in front of their children - are
disgraceful for a country that portrays itself as the homeland of
human rights. Illegal police harassment continues and is aimed at
terrorizing the Corsican people.
- We therefore strongly condemn the illegal actions of
the French law enforcement agencies.
- We call on the French authorities to respect the
principles of justice and human rights and to ensure that such
actions do not recur in the future. The right of the Corsican
people to freedom of assembly and to freely express their wishes
must be guaranteed by the French government.
- We call on the French government to refrain from
putting pressure on colonial peoples.
- We demand immediate release of all
detainees.
- We invite other non-governmental organizations and
political movements to join this statement and support the
"Nazione" movement.
MENAFN03022024000195011045ID1107804871
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.