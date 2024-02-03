Statement By Secretary General Of People's Unity For Liberation Of Guadeloupe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jean-Jacob Bissep, secretary general of the Unity Populaire pour la Liberation de Guadeloupe, has issued a statement on the occasion of the creation of the Nazione party in Corsica on the issue of decolonisation and independence of Corsica, Azernews reports.

The statement reads :

The Popular Unity Party for the Liberation of Guadeloupe (UPLG) supports the creation of the Nazione party in Corsica in order to put the decolonisation and independence of Corsica back on the agenda.

On Sunday 28 January 2024, several Corsican parties and organisations consolidated to create a new Corsican political party in order to achieve independence for their country. While the elected members of the Corsican Assembly declared their support for the autonomy project for Corsica and their willingness to enter into negotiations with the French government, the members of the new party, considering that this path leads to a dead end, oppose it. In this context, their decision coincides with the position of the Polynesians.

Despite the long struggle of the Corsican people, the French authorities continue their repression and hostile policy. Thus, the French authorities do not recognise the reality of the existence of Corsica and its people, nor do they recognise the right of the Corsican people to self-determination.

After exploring all avenues for a solution, France is doing everything to delay the process. The most determined sons of Corsica respond to this: "NO", "STOP". They do not accept the reformation of Corsica into a colony and the change in the composition of its population. At the same time, they demand the right to exercise the right to self-determination. They call on the Corsican people to mobilise, to use all means to ensure their right and independence.

The Party of Popular Unity for the Liberation of Guadeloupe expresses its full support for the activists who have consolidated to raise the issue of Corsica and solidarity in their struggle for sovereignty.

Long live a free and sovereign Corsica!

Jean-Jacob Bissep

Secretary General of the Popular Unity for the Liberation of Guadeloupe.

Pointe-à-Pitre, 1 February 2024.

Recall that The Baku Initiative Group has strongly condemned the illegal detention of pro-independence activists and their family members by the French police following the successful holding of the“Nazione” movement's founding meeting. The statement from the Baku Initiative Group reads:

“Around 700 people have founded the "Nazione" movement in Corsica, uniting pro-independence organizations and activists, affirming their current and future commitment to the struggle against colonial rule.

Just two days after Corsicans freely expressed their aspirations, on January 30, two "Nazione" activists were apprehended at the Borgu military camp. Their family members and another activist were summoned to the police station in Bastia in the afternoon.

The methods chosen by the French search and operation team to detain the activists - broken doors, destroyed houses, parents thrown onto the ground right in front of their children - are disgraceful for a country that portrays itself as the homeland of human rights. Illegal police harassment continues and is aimed at terrorizing the Corsican people.

- We therefore strongly condemn the illegal actions of the French law enforcement agencies.

- We call on the French authorities to respect the principles of justice and human rights and to ensure that such actions do not recur in the future. The right of the Corsican people to freedom of assembly and to freely express their wishes must be guaranteed by the French government.

- We call on the French government to refrain from putting pressure on colonial peoples.

- We demand immediate release of all detainees.

- We invite other non-governmental organizations and political movements to join this statement and support the "Nazione" movement.