US Air Strikes May Undermine Negotiations On Int'l Coalition Mission -- Iraqi Presidency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Presidency on Saturday said the US air strikes, carried out late on Friday, would jeopardize the negotiations for regulating tasks of the international coalition in the country.

The Presidency said in a statement that the "aggression on the city of Al-Qaim in Al-Anbar province and border regions by the United States constituted flagrant violation of the Iraqi sovereignty."

It warned that such attaks would deepen tension and threaten the region's security and stability.

Iraq has clearly expressed desire to organize tasks of the international coalition at a round of discussions but the "attack yesterday will undermine the chances of success of the current negotiations," it said.

The presidency called upon "all the parties" to shoulder the national responsibilities vis a vis the hazards and threats against the country, since months ago, warning that such recurring incidents would undermine security and stability and compromise citizens' safety.

It called for an emergency meeting for the presidency, the premiership, the parliament and the political coalitions to discuss these developments and their repercussions and take a clear stance that may preseve the country's dignity, sovereignty and the nationals' security. (end)

