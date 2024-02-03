Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3135382 KUWAIT -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah has flown to Riyadh to participate in the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition's (IMCTC) second meeting.
3135381 KUWAIT -- The Public Authority for Industry is due to launch on Sunday "made in Kuwait" campaign aimed at promoting national products.
3135395 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Ministry of Health is gearing up to launch the 26th international gynecology conference on Thursday.
3135397 KUWAIT -- Activists, medical experts and doctors mark World Cancer Day falling on February 4 against the backdrop of national efforts at various levels to combat the disease. (news report by Salman Al-Mutairi)
3135377 KUWAIT -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil dropped by USD 1.27 to USD 79.22 per barrel in Friday's trades vis a vis USD 80.49 pb in Thursday's transactions.
3135402 BAGHDAD -- American strikes targeting sites in Iraq last night killed 16 people and injured 25 others. (end)
