'Cheap Publicity': T'gana Breast Surgeon On Poonam Pandey's Fake Death

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 3 (IANS) Eminent breast surgeon P. Raghu Ram has slammed model-actor Poonam Pandey and called her dead from cervical cancer stunt 'cheap publicity'.

“Shame on Poonam Pandey for creating a new low -cheap publicity, trivialising the second most common cancer affecting women in India on the eve of World Cancer Day,” he said.

Dr Raghuram, the founding director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases in Hyderabad, said that she is misusing her so-called 'celebrity status'.

“Disgraceful and speaks volumes about her sick mind. Lack of sensitivity about a serious illness is an insult to millions of women affected by the disease, their caregivers and all to those involved in creating awareness about prevention and early detection of cancer,” he said.

