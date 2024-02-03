Amari Dhaka Unveils Romantic Extravaganza For Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Amari Dhaka invites guests to celebrate Valentine's Day. The hotel has brought together a special dinner spread with four live kitchens under one roof. Guests will be gifted a welcome amenity and special hampers by the hotel's partners.

The dinner buffet, with BOGO on select bank cards, will be available at BDT 6999 net. At Amaya, guests can enjoy a romantic candle light dinner buffet consisting different cuisines under one roof. Three lucky couples will get a chance to win a Jewelry discount voucher up to 45 per cent by Diamond House, perfume by Sundora, and special gift voucher by Monno Ceramic and Brac Bank. Early birds will get special gift hampers too.

Ther will also be two Valentine's themed set menus at Cascade, offering guests candle light dinner on February 14 at BDT 8999++ and BDT 11999++ per couple respectively. Three lucky couples will be also enjoying special hampers.

Guests can also avail Valentine cakes and chocolates like Chocolate layer cake, Florida fruit cake, red velvet cake, cheese cake and many more at BDT 599 (230 gm).

Furthermore, guests can avail exclusive Amari Valentine's Day room packages from February 7-14 to enjoy a romantic getaway at BDT 19999 net for Deluxe room inclusive of buffet breakfast, buffet dinner, Valentine's Day amenities in room and complimentary pickup or drop. Guest can avail attractive add-ons under the package too. One lucky couple will win Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka air ticket from NOVOAIR.

At Cascade, the hotel will also be offering Valentine's Day afternoon high tea for two at BDT 1999 net. At Deck 41, there will be electronic music and special food arrangements as well to celebrate Valentine's Day.

