Vietnam Visa For Japanese, Armenia, Russia Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) VIETNAM VISA FOR JAPANESE PASSPORT HOLDERS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 3rd February 2024, Except for nationals of visa-free countries, Vietnam immigration policies require almost all residents to obtain a Vietnam visa prior to visiting the country. Before entering the country, you should confirm whether you are on the Vietnam visa exemption list or if you must apply for a Vietnam visa. Japanese citizens can apply for a Vietnam E-visa (Electronic Visa). Vietnam e-visas are valid for citizens from 80 countries, including Japan. Japanese passport holders can apply for a one-month single-entry E-visa for a variety of reasons, including tourism, business, employment, and education. Japanese citizens can complete the online application form for a Vietnam visa in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR JAPANESE CITIZENS



A valid passport.

A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

VIETNAM VISA FOR ARMENIAN CITIZENS

Except for nationals of visa-free countries, Vietnam immigration policies require almost all residents to obtain a Vietnam visa prior to visiting the country. Before entering the country, you should confirm whether you are on the Vietnam visa exemption list or if you must apply for a Vietnam visa. Armenian citizens may apply for a Vietnam E-visa (Electronic visa). Vietnam e-visas are valid for citizens from 80 countries, including Armenia. Armenian passport holders can apply for a one-month single-entry E-visa for a variety of reasons, including tourism, business, employment, and education. Armenian citizens can complete the online application form for a Vietnam visa in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR ARMENIAN CITIZENS



A valid passport

A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

VIETNAM VISITOR VISA

Vietnam is a Southeast Asian country bordering the South China Sea known for its beautiful beaches, rivers, museums, and Buddhist pagodas. All visitors to Vietnam must obtain a visa as part of their immigration process. A tourist visa is required for admission, depending on the reason for the applicant's visit. The Vietnam E-visa, introduced in 2017, is an online visa that allows for a maximum stay of 30 days in Vietnam. The Vietnam E-visa is valid for a variety of travel purposes, including tourism, business, education, family visits, investment, journalism, and labor work, among others. The Vietnam E-visa is accepted in all of Vietnam's international airports. At the port of entry, the authorized E-visa must be presented. The most common type of visa for Vietnam is the Tourist Visa, which is good for 15-30 days. Once you arrive in Vietnam, you can extend your tourist visa. The Vietnam online visa was put in place to speed up the application procedure. Having an authorized E-visa saves foreign visitors time when they arrive in Vietnam. Eligible Vietnam E-visa countries can apply for an authorized Vietnam electronic travel visa by completing a simple application form.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR TOURIST VISA



A valid passport

A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

VIETNAM VISA FROM RUSSIA

Most individuals from countries around the world, except for those from visa-free countries, are obligated to obtain a visa prior to entering Vietnam in accordance with immigration regulations. It is crucial to determine whether you are exempt from a visa or if you need to apply for one before your arrival in the country. Russian citizens have the opportunity to apply for a Vietnam E-visa, which is accessible to citizens of 80 countries, including Russia. This E-visa permits Russian passport holders to stay in Vietnam for a maximum of one month with a single entry, for various purposes such as tourism, business, work, or study. The online visa application process for Vietnam can be completed by Russian citizens in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR RUSSIAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.