Indian Visa Document Requirements For United States Citizens

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 3rd February 2024, India has implemented a system that allows qualified tourists to enter the country using an e-visa. Currently, citizens from 169 countries can obtain an India e-Visa. This strategy seeks to simplify the visa application process and attract a greater number of international travelers. Prior to entering India, you must obtain an India e-Visa, a digital document that allows you to travel for business, tourism, or medical purposes. To successfully process and issue an Indian e-Visa, applicants must provide the required documents and meet the prerequisites. The list of required documents is short, and the e-Visa application only requests necessary paperwork and procedural requirements. The paperwork requirements for various e-Visa kinds may range slightly. It is critical that the information provided during the eVisa India application process corresponds exactly to the passport that will be used to travel to and enter India. This is due to the fact that the approved eVisa India will be directly linked to it. Applicants will also be required to answer a few simple background questions during the application process to determine their eligibility to enter India. The questions will be about their current employment situation and their ability to support themselves financially during their stay in India. The India e-Visa Application is easy to complete. Travelers will need their passport, email address and a debit or credit card to complete the India e-Visa Application Form.

Types of India-Visa



India e-Tourist Visa

India e-Business Visa

Medical e-Visa for India India Medical Attendant e-Visa

Documents Required for the Indian e-Visa



A Valid passport valid for at least 6 months on the expected date of arrival in India.

Passport-style photo of the applicant

A valid Email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox.

You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Business cards copy and invitation letter – This requirement applies to people who want to go to India for business and need to apply for an Indian Business e-Visa. Letter from the hospital in India – this is valid for people who apply for an Indian Medical e-Visa.

Indian visa validity and expiration



The 1 Month India Tourist Visa allows 2 entries into the country over the course of a month with a maximum stay of 30 days.

The 1-year India Tourist Visa allows multiple entries over the course of a year for a maximum stay of 90 days each.

The e-Medical Patient and e-Medical Attendant visas are valid for 30 days and can be used for first-time entry into India. The traveler can stay in the country for up to 60 days. You can also leave and return to India up to 2 times within this period. The e-business visa allows multiple entries, with each visit not exceeding 180 days.

INDIAN VISA FOR UNITED STATES CITIZENS

When planning a trip to India, it is important for visitors to obtain a visa in order to enter the country. Since 2014, India has implemented an electronic visa system known as Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), which allows citizens from over 169 countries to apply for visas online. American travelers can now avail a short-stay e-Visa when visiting India. This e-Visa is valid for tourists, business travelers, and medical patients. American tourists must apply for a Tourist e-Visa, which allows them to stay in India for tourism and leisure. There are three types of tourist e-Visas available, each with a different validity period and length of stay in India. Holders of a Short-Term Tourist eVisa from the United States can stay in India for up to 30 days after entry. This type cannot be modified or extended in any way. Business e-Visa: This sort of e-Visa permits Americans to enter India for the purpose of doing business or trading. You can stay in India for up to 365 days from the date of issue of the ETA and enter India as many times as you like. However, you may not stay here for more than 180 consecutive days on any one visit. Medical and Medical Assistant e-Visa: Americans who require medical treatment or are accompanying patients receiving treatment in India can apply for an e-Visa for Medical and Medical Assistant online. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from your arrival date and allows you to enter the country a total of three times. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for India Visa online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIAN E-VISA FOR US CITIZENS



A valid Passport with at least six months' validity from the expected date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in their Inbox.

Full name (as it appears on your passport)

Passport Personal Details Scan Last Page of Passport (if applicable)

INDIAN MEDICAL VISA

The Indian government provides an e-Medical Visa to individuals seeking medical treatment in the country. This electronic India Medical Visa, also known as an India eMedical Visa, is available to travelers from over 169 countries seeking medical treatment in India. In November 2014, the Government of India launched the e-Visa for India, an online visa that eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate. Eligible citizens can obtain an approved e-Visa for medical reasons by filling out a simple online form, which allows them to stay in India for up to 60 consecutive days. The India Medical e-Visa is a triple entry visa valid for 120 days from the date of issue. The second and third entries into India must be made within 60 days of the first. The requirements for the India Medical eVisa are the same as the Tourist eVisa. However, applicants must also provide a certified letter from the relevant Indian hospital or medical center.

REQUIREMENTS FOR MEDICAL VISA FOR INDIA



Applicants must have a passport issued by an eligible country to obtain the India e-Medical visa. This passport must be valid for a minimum of 6 months from the date the traveler intends to arrive in the country.

In addition, foreign nationals must provide a letter from the hospital in India where they will receive treatment.

Proof that they have the funds to cover their stay.

They must also have a return or onward ticket when applying.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Medical E-Visa fees.

Anyone traveling to India on a“Medical Visa” must register with FRRO/FRO within 14 days of arrival. The registration process is the same in most countries.

INDIAN MEDICAL ATTENDANT VISA

India's healthcare industry is expanding. Despite being relatively inexpensive in comparison to industrialized countries, India is one of the top countries for chronic disease healthcare, including cancer. Immediate family members of patients traveling to India for medical treatment may apply for the Indian Physician Assistant Visa, also known as the Indian Electronic Attendant Visa. A Physician Assistant Visa is only available to family members of patients receiving treatment in India. Traveling to India requires a valid passport and a visa. A Medical Assistant Visa can be awarded to up to two people who accompany an e-Medical Visa holder to India for medical treatment. The visa is only valid for 60 days and cannot be renewed. Up to two family members of an e-Medical Visa holder may be awarded a Physician Assistant Visa. Medical assistant visas are valid for the same period of time as the e-Medical visa. The e-Medical Assistant Visa, once accepted, is valid for 60 days from the date of arrival into India. Holders may stay in the nation for this period or leave and return up to two more times throughout the 60-day period. An Electronic Physician Assistant Visa is available to foreign travellers three times a year. However, this type of visa can only be used to travel with someone who has an e-Medical Visa and is undergoing medical treatment in India. Visitors must complete an online application to obtain this type of visa. Applicants must also scan the biography page of their passport to successfully apply for the Physician Assistant Visa.

Requirements for the India Medical Attendant Visa



A valid passport issued by a country that is eligible to apply for an Indian e-Visa.

The passport must not expire until at least 6 months after the intended date of entry to India and must have a minimum of 2 blank pages for stamps.

Proof of sufficient funds to support themselves.

A return or onward ticket out of the country.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

INDIAN BUSINESS VISA

If you intend to engage in commercial or business activities in India, you must apply for an India Business eVisa. This visa is appropriate for people who want to start a business, those who frequently travel for long-term business purposes, and investors. Eligible citizens who are visiting India for business purposes, such as attending conferences, workshops, symposiums, training courses, contract negotiations, or meetings, are also eligible for the India Business Visa. In November 2014, the Government of India launched the e-Visa for India, an online visa that eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate. The India Business eVisa allows eligible citizens to stay in the country for up to 180 days. This is a multi-entry travel permission that is valid for 365 days from the date of issuance. All types of India business visas including eVisa also allow the holder to set up a business in India, buy or sell industrial or commercial products and travel to India for recruitment purposes. Eligible citizens can apply by submitting a simple online business visa form for India that can be completed in just a few minutes.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIAN BUSINESS E-VISA



A colored passport-size photo.

A valid passport that does not expire for at least 3-6 months is an absolute necessity and it should have at least 2 empty pages for stamping.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in your Inbox.

You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

A copy of your Business Card in PDF format (this must include your company's information, especially the corporate phone number as you will be contacted through it by the embassy). A detailed invitation letter from the host company/firm established in India or from India, stating the purpose of the travel (it must include their contact information and their logo).