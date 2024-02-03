Indian Visa For USA, French, German, Canadian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR US CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 3rd February 2024, Visitors planning a trip to India must ensure that they have all of the necessary documents, including a visa, before entering the country. Good news for US citizens: they can now obtain a short-stay e-Visa for India. This e-Visa is valid for American tourists, business travelers, and medical patients. Since 2014, India has implemented an electronic visa system known as Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), which allows tourists from more than 169 countries to apply for visas online. Americans who want to visit India for tourism and pleasure must apply for a Tourist e-Visa. This type of visa is divided into three categories, each with its own validity period and duration of stay in India. US nationals with a Short-Term Tourist eVisa can stay in India for up to 30 days from the date of entry. This type cannot be modified or extended in any way. Business e-Visa: This sort of e-Visa permits Americans to enter India for the purpose of doing business or trading. You can stay in India for up to 365 days from the date of issue of the ETA and enter India as many times as you like. However, you may not stay here for more than 180 consecutive days on any one visit. Medical and Medical Assistant e-Visa: Americans who require medical treatment or are accompanying patients receiving treatment in India can apply for an e-Visa for Medical and Medical Assistant online. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from your arrival date and allows you to enter the country a total of three times. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for India Visa online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIAN E-VISA FOR US CITIZENS



A valid Passport with at least six months' validity from the expected date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in their Inbox.

Full name (as it appears on your passport)

Passport Personal Details Scan Last Page of Passport (if applicable)

INDIAN VISA FOR FRENCH CITIZENS

All French passport holders must obtain a visa before visiting India, regardless of the purpose or duration of their stay. Since 2014, French citizens can apply for an Indian visa using the Government of India's Online Application Form. The Indian government has set up a system that allows citizens from 169 countries, including France, to apply for visas. French nationals now have two options for getting a visa to India: visit the embassy or apply online for an e-Visa. French citizens are frequently issued a multiple-entry Indian e-Visa. The e-Visa system enables quick and easy visa processing for travel to India. The India e-Visa is the fastest and easiest way for French citizens to obtain a visa for travel to India. French people can now apply for an Indian visa online for a variety of short-term visits and purposes. For tourism purposes, French travelers may stay in India for up to 90 days each entry, which is valid for one year from the date of issuance. A double-entry visa is also available for stays of up to 30 days. It also permits a total stay of up to 180 days for business objectives, such as recruiting and attending meetings, seminars, or conferences. Valid for 1 year after approval. For French nationals wishing to receive treatment in India for a serious medical condition e.g. cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, gene therapy and organ transplantation. Please note that the e-medical visas for India from France are triple-entry visas, not multiple-entry visas. They entitle you to a continuous stay of 60 days per entry and are valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Second and third entries into India on a Medical e-Visa must be made within 60 days of the first. Submitting an application for an India e-Visa from France takes only a few minutes and can only be completed online. This can be done online from the comfort of your own home using a device with an internet connection.

HOW MANY TYPES OF eVISA ARE THERE FOR France?



Tourist e-Visa

Business e-Visa Medical e-Visa

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF FRANCE



A French passport valid for at least 6 months from the intended arrival date in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital copy of the biographical page of the same passport.

Passport Personal Details Scan.

A valid e-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees. Last Page of Passport (if Applicable).

INDIAN VISA FOR GERMAN CITIZENS

German tourists must obtain a visa before entering India. However, obtaining an Indian e-Visa is much easier for Germans than one might imagine. The Indian government has set up a system that allows citizens from 169 countries, including Germany, to apply for tourist visas. Since 2014, German citizens have been able to apply for an India visa online without submitting any supporting documents. The India e-Visa is widely regarded as the most convenient and efficient way for German citizens to obtain a Tourist e-Visa, a Business e-Visa, or a Medical Treatment e-Visa. Tourist e-Visa: A multi-entry tourist visa that allows for stays of up to 90 days each entry and is valid for one year from the date of approval. Also available as a double-entry tourist visa with a 30-day maximum stay. Business e-Visa – Available for attending meetings and conferences, recruiting personnel, and executing contracts in India. A multiple-entry visa allows a total stay of 180 days and valid for 1 year from the date of issue. Medical e-Visa: Can be issued as a visa for patients seeking medical treatment in India or as a visa for up to 2 companions of the patient. It is a triple entry visa allowing consecutive stays of 60 days per entry and is valid for 120 days from approval. Only available as a child patient visa. German citizens traveling to India must meet the country's entry requirements, including a valid visa. The application system allows German travelers to authorize their visit to India from the comfort of their own home. The entire process of applying for Indian Visa from Germany can be done online.

Required Documents for Indian Visa for Germans Citizens



Passport: Your document must be valid for at least six months in order to process your travel document. Applicants will need to submit a colored scanned copy of their biographical passport pages.

Digital photo: You must present a passport photo. These must comply with the official regulations.

E-mail address: An email address is required to deliver confirmation of your electronic visa. Payment method: You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR CANADIAN CITIZENS

Canadians can get an e-Visa for the vast majority of short-term trips. Citizens from over 170 countries, including Canada, can obtain an India e-Visa. You can apply for a visa for tourist, business, or medical treatment over the internet. According to Indian visa policy, Canadian citizens must have a valid visa before entering India. Since 2014, the Indian government has made an online application form for Indian visas available to Canadian citizens. This is accomplished by utilizing an online application. An electronic visa (e-Visa) is a digital travel permit issued by the Indian government. The type of visa required depends on the purpose of your trip and the amount of time you intend to stay in the country. The India Tourist e-Visa allows Canadians to take a holiday in India. It allows you to participate in tourist and leisure activities while visiting the country. Canadian Tourist eVisa for India – Enables Canadian passport holders to enter India many times. It is valid for 365 days from the date of issue. Allows Canadians to stay up to 180 days. Canadians also have the option of obtaining a double-entry tourist visa online, allowing 2 entries into India and a total stay of up to 30 days. The India Business eVisa allows Canadian citizens to travel to India on business. It also facilitates a range of business-related activities, including attending conferences, establishing new companies in the country, and hiring staff. It authorizes Canadian holders for multiple entry into India. Valid for 1 year from date of issue. Grants Canadian citizens the right to stay in India for up to 180 days. There are two types of Indian Medical e-Visa for Canadians: Medical Patient e-Visa and Medical Attendant e-Visa. The first allows Canadians to travel to India for medical treatment. The second can be obtained by up to 2 fellow travelers. As a rule, it is friends or relatives who accompany the patient. Canadians can enter India three times (the second and third trips must be no more than 60 days after the first). It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Canadian citizens can stay up to 60 days per visit. Holders of passports issued by Canada can apply for an Indian e-Visa online. This electronic system makes it quick and easy to obtain an Indian Visa from Canada. Applicants simply enter their details into an online questionnaire and receive the e-Visa by email.

Required Documents for Canadians Citizens



A Canadian passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the Canadian passport.

Passport-style photograph of the Canadian applicant.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA AIRPORTS FOR ENTRY

When applying for an India Business or Tourist e-Visa, you must follow the Indian e-Visa Immigration Regulations, which require entry into India via air or cruise at specific airports and ports. If you have a multiple-entry e-Visa, you can travel through different airports or seaports on consecutive visits. When leaving India, you can choose between four modes of transportation: air, cruise, train, and bus. However, keep in mind that an e-Visa only allows you to enter India by plane or cruise ship. It is critical to keep up with the list of permitted airports and seaports, as it is subject to change every few months. We recommend visiting and bookmarking the official website regularly for the latest information. According to the decision of the Indian immigration officials, this list will be revised in the next months to include other airports and seaports.

e-Visa India Authorized Entry Ports

Ahmedabad (AMD)

Amritsar (ATQ)

Bagdogra (IXB)

Bengaluru (BLR)

Bhubaneshwar (BBI)

Calicut (CCJ)

Chandigarh (IXC)

Chennai (MAA)

Cochin (COK)

Coimbatore (CJB)

Delhi (DEL)

Gaya (GAY)

Goa (GOI)

Guwahati (GAU)

Hyderabad (HYD)

Jaipur (JAI)

Kannur (CNN)

Kolkata (CCU)

Lucknow (LKO)

Madurai Airport (IXM)

Mangalore (IXE)

Mumbai (BOM)

Nagpur (NAG)

Portblair (IXZ)

Pune (PNQ)

Tiruchirapalli (TRZ)

Trivandrum (TRV)

Varanasi (VNS)

Vishakhapatnam (VTZ)