Finance Is A Crucial Factor In The Global Fight To Protect The Environment - UN Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Simon Steele, Executive Secretary of the United Nations
Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), wrote on his
social media page following his visit to Baku that the "Global
Financial System must meet the UN's climate transition goals with a
clear plan for their implementation, Azernews reports.
"Whether it is reducing emissions or building resilience to
climate change, it is clear that finance is crucial to the global
fight to protect the environment. Without a significant increase in
finance, the 2023 climate victories at COP28 will quickly fade into
empty promises. We need streams, not rivulets, of climate finance,"
Steele said.
He said climate finance issues to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions will be key at the upcoming COP29 in Baku in
November.
"COP29 in Baku will be a very important meeting to achieve our
shared ambitions. Engagement with international financial
institutions (IFIs), development banks will create confidence in
the ability to realise climate goals," says Steele.
In his opinion, the annual investment of $2.4 trillion in RES
development, adapting the world's economies to the energy
transition is not such a critical amount, because it is about
investing in innovation and technological progress.
"The industrial revolution is underway, the digitalisation of
economies opens up great opportunities. Every sector of the economy
should care about climate protection, there is a need for
co-operation, teamwork," Steele emphasised.
He expressed hope that in 2024, private banks, IFIs will be able
to demonstrate their intentions to support climate steps.
The Executive Secretary also said at a lecture at the ADA
University in Baku that "the Olympic motto 'faster, higher,
stronger' should become our common climate mantra".
"I had important talks in Baku and I am happy to give the
lecture to ADA students. We are preparing a new, next climate
conference - SOR29 in Baku. I congratulate again the government and
citizens of Azerbaijan on this event. It is a great responsibility.
There will be hard work ahead. But Azerbaijan will cope with it, as
it has a great experience of hosting the world's most important
events," Steele emphasised.
Addressing the students, he noted that the world will look
beautiful in 2050 if it is possible to limit global warming to
1.5°C and protect all nations from the effects of climate
change.
"Although last year's agreement at COP28 was far from perfect,
but only a few years ago it was unthinkable at all, it is a very
strong signal that global decarbonisation is inevitable," he
believes.
He believes it will take an Olympic effort over the next two
years to meet the targets set by the UN on climate by 2030 and by
2050.
"Governments around the world once consciously joined the Paris
climate agreement. I think it is pragmatic and achievable to
achieve a 43 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by
2030, and this was mentioned at COP28.
I see a global energy system with zero greenhouse gas emissions.
The UN has been trying for 25 years to change the approach to the
issue of environmental protection through necessary measures in the
industrial sector, in agriculture. After all, the health of all
people on Earth depends on it," said the UNFCCC Executive
Secretary.
He added that decarbonisation is now an important part of the
transformation of the world's economies.
"The UN will present a major study in 2025 on the achievements
of the Paris Climate Agreement and it is important for us to step
up our efforts," Steele added.
MENAFN03022024000195011045ID1107804779
