Classification Of Specialities On Secondary Special Education Expanded In Azerbaijan


2/3/2024 6:08:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Changes have been made to the "Classification of specialities on secondary special education", approved by the Decree No 140 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan from 17 April 2020, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

A new speciality - optometry was added to the group of specialities of health care, social security and service.

