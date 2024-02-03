Poland Supports EUR 20B In EU Military Aid To Ukraine - Sikorski

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland supports the proposal of EU High Representative Josep Borrell to create a special facility for military aid to Ukraine within the European Peace Facility in the amount of EUR 20 billion for the next four years.

This was stated by the head of Poland's foreign policy department, Radoslav Sikorsky, in Brussels before the start of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I support the original proposal of the EU High Representative of the EUR 20 billion European Peace Facility, which, as the name indicates, is our European defense budget. European defense is an idea whose time has come," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

As reported, EU foreign ministers continue to discuss the proposal put forward by the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, to create a separate fund for Ukraine within the European Peace Facility in the amount of EUR 20 billion for the next four years, implying EUR 5 billion annual allocations.

It is assumed that the money will not only compensate to member states for the weapons and military equipment provided to Ukraine, but also develop the capacity of the European defense industry, in particular, by boosting ammunition production for their supply to Ukraine.

Photo: PAP