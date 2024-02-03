Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region With 40 Drones In One Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian army launched more than 130 attacks on 19 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Yuriy Malashko, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The invaders struck 131 times in 19 cities and villages of the Zaporizhzhia region - without casualties," he said in a statement.
According to him, Orikhiv was hit by an aircraft shell. The invaders shelled Mala Tokmachka and Zaliznychne with multiple rocket launchers and attacked Huliaipole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Levadne, Charivne, Chervone, Poltavka, and Piatykhatky with 40 drones.
Read also:
Russian army launches 156 strikes on Zaporizhzhia
region in past day, causing damage
In addition, 88 artillery strikes were conducted on the territory of Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Levadne, Poltavka, Plavni, Lobkove, Stepove, Kamianske and other frontline settlements.
The RMA received eight reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties.
As reported, Russian troops fired three times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region overnight.
MENAFN03022024000193011044ID1107804776
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.