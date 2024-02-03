Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region With 40 Drones In One Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian army launched more than 130 attacks on 19 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Yuriy Malashko, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The invaders struck 131 times in 19 cities and villages of the Zaporizhzhia region - without casualties," he said in a statement.

According to him, Orikhiv was hit by an aircraft shell. The invaders shelled Mala Tokmachka and Zaliznychne with multiple rocket launchers and attacked Huliaipole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Levadne, Charivne, Chervone, Poltavka, and Piatykhatky with 40 drones.

In addition, 88 artillery strikes were conducted on the territory of Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Levadne, Poltavka, Plavni, Lobkove, Stepove, Kamianske and other frontline settlements.

The RMA received eight reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties.

As reported, Russian troops fired three times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region overnight.