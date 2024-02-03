SSU Special Forces Destroy 11 Tanks, Two Air Defense Systems, And Two Ammunition Depots Over Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, Special Forces of the Centre of Special Operations“A” destroyed 11 enemy tanks, two air defense systems, video surveillance systems Murom-M and Ironia-M, and two warehouses with ammunition of the Russian army.

The SSU reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

During the week, the SSU officers destroyed 11 enemy tanks, 28 armored personnel carriers, 24 artillery systems, two air defense systems, six electronic reconnaissance and combat systems, 73 military vehicles, video surveillance systems Murom-M and Ironia-M, almost 100 firing positions and enemy fortifications, and two ammunition depots.

In addition, the SSU emphasized, 194 invaders were 'disabled'.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 387,940 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022 to February 3, 2024, including 880 people over the past day.