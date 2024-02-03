Liberia: President Boakai Directs Ex-Officials To Turn Over Government Assets Immediately

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
The President of the Republic, H.E Joseph Nyuma Boakai has directed former officials of government to, without any delay and hesitation, turn over all assets of government in their possession.
The directive issued Friday, February 2, 2024, according to the President, takes immediate effect.
As further attachment of seriousness and urgency to the directives, President Boakai has announced the constitution of
Government Assets Retrieval Team (GART), charged with the responsibility, among other duties, to identify, trace and retrieve all assets of government in and out of Liberia.
Part of the Team's functions will focus on investigating assets, and also working with the relevant agencies of government to prosecute those found criminally liable.
President Boakai places premium on the highest standards of commitment, integrity and patriotism as hallmark of public service, and has been urging officials of government to exercise and demonstrate these principles at all times.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.
MENAFN03022024002747001784ID1107804774
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.