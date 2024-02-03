Demi Lovato: I’Ve Overcome A Lot, I Am A Survivor

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Singer Demi Lovato has spent years in and out of recovery for alcohol and drug abuse treatment. However, she finally feels happy and healthy after overcoming her troubles.

Speaking on 'Today with Hoda and Jenna', Lovato said: "I feel happier than I've ever been. I feel like I'm in such a really great place, just spiritually and emotionally. Not only am I in love, but I'm also just mentally very strong."

"I've overcome a lot and I am a survivor. That's my story today, is just one of overcoming a lot of hardships but finally feeling the love that I know I deserve and living an amazing life," she added.

Lovato shared that making music gives her purpose.

"The most important thing when it comes to releasing music is being able to share your gift with others. It gives me purpose, being the reason why some people overcome their emotional struggles or heartbreak or personal obstacles."

Lovato got engaged to musician Jordan Lutes in December two worked on her 2022 album 'HOLY FVCK' and the singer had previously talked about how "super happy" she is to have found love, reports co.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Morning Mash Up' last summer, she said: "We're so happy. We became friends first. We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt."

Asked who initiated the conversation, Lovato had then said it was a "mutual thing."

