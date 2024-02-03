Army Opens Fire After Noticing Suspicious Movement In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 3 (IANS) After noticing suspicious movement on the line of control (LoC) on Saturday in J&K's Poonch district, the army opened fire.

Officials said that the army troops picked up suspicious movement in the Sabra Gali area of Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district and immediately responded by opening fire.

“The firing was at a forward village in snow-bound Mendhar in the early hours of Saturday and a massive search operation was underway.

“Troops guarding the LoC are on high alert following the recent snowfall to scuttle any attempt by terrorists to sneak in from across the border.

“GoC of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt general, Navin Sachdeva yesterday (Friday) visited forward locations in the Poonch sector and reviewed the operational preparedness of the formation,” officials said.

