Artificial Intelligence In Security Public Safety And National Security Market Is Anticipated To Grow At CAGR Of 22.5%

Global Artificial Intelligence In Security, Public Safety & National Security Market include AGT, ALE International, Atos SE, BAE Systems

A complete study of the global Artificial Intelligence In Security, Public Safety & National Security Market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key features like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This study does a thorough going-over of the market and offers visions based on a market SWOT analysis. This report provides an overview of the technology development across regions, market size and forecasts, key market segments, and key industry players. The market report also examines the current state of the Artificial Intelligence In Security, Public Safety & National Security industry, as well as our report contains an in-depth analysis of key market growth drivers such as market demand, supply chain, technology, and regulations.

The Global Artificial Intelligence In Security, Public Safety & National Security market size was valued at USD 11.43 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 47.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.5% from 2024 to 2030.

List of the Top key players Influencing this Market includes:

The research study includes the current trends that are being adopted by significant market players in the Artificial Intelligence In Security, Public Safety & National Security markets, including the use of cutting-edge technology, government funding of R&D, and an increasing focus on sustainability.

AGT, ALE International, Atos SE, BAE Systems, Crossmatch, Cybernet, Cybraics, Darktrace, Elbit Systems Ltd., Evolv Technology, Hexagon ab, Honeywell International Inc., IBM, Microsoft, NEC Corporation, Shield AI, Thales, Toshiba, Tygart Technology, Veridium

Recent Developments:

January 17, 2024 - IBM Consulting is rolling out IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI services platform designed to support IBM consultants in delivering consistency, repeatability and speed for our clients. It includes a portfolio of proprietary methods, assets and Assistants that leverage technology from IBM and strategic partners.

January 23, 2024 – BAE Systems successfully tested its Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) prototype during a recent live fire demonstration.

Segmentation Analysis of the market:

The market is segmented based on the type, product and application. The segmentation helps to deliver a precise explanation of the market.

Segments Covered in the Artificial Intelligence In Security, Public Safety & National Security Market Report:

Artificial Intelligence in Security, Public Safety & National Security Market by Application

Cyber Security

Defense/Military

Finance

Law

Mass Transportation

Critical Infrastructure

Artificial Intelligence in Security, Public Safety & National Security Market by Type

Software

Hardware

Artificial Intelligence in Security, Public Safety & National Security Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



Regional Coverage:

Region Included: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East and Africa

Country level breakdown: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand, etc.

The North America has been a major player, utilizing AI for military applications, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis. This is due to its strong technology sector and huge defense capabilities. China has made significant expenditures in smart city surveillance systems and military AI applications, demonstrating its rapid advancement in AI research and development. With an emphasis on moral issues and appropriate AI use, European countries especially those in the European Union have also achieved tremendous advancements in AI for security. It is imperative to acknowledge that there may have been changes in the industry since my previous update, and the continuous advancements and collaborations in AI for security may cause further shifts in the balance of influence.

Table of Contents:

Introduction of the Global Artificial Intelligence In Security, Public Safety & National Security Market

Overview of the Market

Scope of Report

Assumptions

Executive Summary

Research Methodology of Market Research Intellect

Data Mining

Validation

Primary Interviews

List of Data Sources

Global Artificial Intelligence In Security, Public Safety & National Security Market Outlook

Overview

Market dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Porters five force model

Value chain analysis

Global Artificial Intelligence In Security, Public Safety & National Security Market, By Product

Global Artificial Intelligence In Security, Public Safety & National Security Market, By Application

Global Artificial Intelligence In Security, Public Safety & National Security Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Global Artificial Intelligence In Security, Public Safety & National Security Market Competitive Landscape

Overview

Company Market Ranking

Key Development Strategies

Company Profiles

Appendix

