Iran Foreign Minister Talks Gaza Bilateral Ties With Egyptian Counterpart

Hossein Amirabdollahian Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Sameh Shoukry Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt discussed bilateral relations and regional developments with a focus on the Gaza war in a telephone call on Thursday night.

In this conversation, the two top diplomats discussed the recent developments in bilateral relations, including talks between the presidents of the two countries in Riyadh and their recent phone call. They agreed to continue calls and meetings in the future.

Amirabdollahian and Shoukry further stressed the necessity of how to follow up on agreements reached between the presidents of Egypt and Iran.

Referring to the escalation of tensions in the West Asian region and expressing concern over the continuation of the tension-causing approach of certain extra-regional actors, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs listed the root of the crisis as the ongoing war against Gaza, the occupation, and the crimes of the Zionist regime. Amirabdollahian emphasized: "Iran does not seek to expand the war because we do not see war as a solution to the growing crises in the region."



Amirabdollahian added: "All countries should focus on the immediate cessation of war, crimes against Gaza, and on a political solution to solve the crisis in Gaza and the West Bank."

Expressing gratitude for the Egyptian Government's efforts in sending humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza, Amirabdollahian announced Iran's readiness to send essential items needed by the oppressed Palestinian people, with the assistance and coordination of the Egyptian Government and the United Nations.

In this conversation, the two sides emphasized the necessity of continuing diplomatic activities to immediately stop the Zionist regime's crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people, provide aid to the Palestinians, and seriously and effectively oppose the Zionist plans to forcibly relocate Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan.

In conclusion, the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the top Egyptian diplomat emphasized the importance of the collective efforts of regional countries to maintain stability and peace, considering the cessation of the war against Gaza as the key to establishing peace and stability in the entire region.

In this detailed telephone conversation, the two top diplomats also discussed the developments in the Red Sea.

