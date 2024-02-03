Ukraine's Thermal Power Plant Damaged In Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked the DTEK thermal power plant in Ukraine overnight Saturday.
That's according to the company press service , Ukrinform reports.
There are no casualties. At the same time, the equipment sustained serious damage. Energy repair teams deployed to eliminate the consequences of the strike, the report says. Read also:
"We are doing everything possible to maintain the stable operation of the Ukrainian power system," DTEK assured.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian kamikaze drones
hit an Ukrenergo power substation and two high-voltage overhead lines in Dnipropetrovsk region.
