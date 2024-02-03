Russian Forces Leave 1,217 Ukrainian Children Injured Since Invasion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army killed 522 children in Ukraine and injured another 1,217.

That's according to the Prosecutor General's Offic , Ukrinform reports.

"Some 1,739 children were affected in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of February 3, 2024, according to the official reports from juvenile prosecutors, 522 children were killed and 1,217 were injured," the statement reads.

The data are not final as incoming reports from hostility zones, temporarily captured and liberated territories are being verified.

The largest numbers of affected children were reported in the regions of Donetsk (508), Kharkiv (327), Kherson (146), Kyiv (130), Dnipropetrovsk (111), Mykolaiv (101), Zaporizhzhia (100), Chernihiv (72), and Luhansk (67).

On February 2, a 17-year-old boy was injured as a result of enemy shelling targeting Kherson.

As reported by Ukrinform, the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, co-chaired by Ukraine and Canada, has launched its work.