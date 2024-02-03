EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Implementation Of Military Aid For Ukraine - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The informal Council of EU Foreign Ministers, which is taking place today in Brussels, will, among other issues, continue the discussion of the situation of Ukraine and, in particular, the issue of the implementation of commitments to increase military assistance to Ukraine.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell stated this today in Brussels ahead of the foreign ministerial, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The European Council instructed diplomats to discuss the issue and reach an agreement, Borrell said.

He recalled that a similar agreement was reached in the civilian dimension, involving the provision of EUR 50 billion over the next for years, which is“good news”.

Still, the EU is yet to decide on how to implement plans for military aid to Ukraine, both bilaterally and through the European Peace Facility, Josep Borrell noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said in an interview with Ukrinform that the military aid to Ukraine would be discussed at the next European Council.

On February 1 in Brussels, all 27 EU leaders have agreed on the creation of a EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility in the EU's multi-annual budget for 2024-2027.