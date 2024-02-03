Russia Drops Massive FAB Bombs On Kupiansk, Damaging Homes, Power Grids

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion army hit civil infrastructure in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, dropping FAB-500 gliding bombs with a targeting adjustment module Saturday morning.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"At around 6:00, the invaders attacked the town of Kupiansk. Tentatively, civil infrastructure was hit by FAB-500s with a universal gliding and target adjustment module," the report reads.

It is noted that a nine-storey apartment block, private residential buildings, power grids, and other civil non-residential infrastructure sustained damage.

Casualty reports have not yet been filed.

