Russia Drops Massive FAB Bombs On Kupiansk, Damaging Homes, Power Grids

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion army hit civil infrastructure in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, dropping FAB-500 gliding bombs with a targeting adjustment module Saturday morning.
That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"At around 6:00, the invaders attacked the town of Kupiansk. Tentatively, civil infrastructure was hit by FAB-500s with a universal gliding and target adjustment module," the report reads.
It is noted that a nine-storey apartment block, private residential buildings, power grids, and other civil non-residential infrastructure sustained damage.
Casualty reports have not yet been filed.
As reported earlier, Russian drones inflicted damage on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region.
MENAFN03022024000193011044ID1107804710
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.