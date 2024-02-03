Armenian Defence Minister: India And France Have Become Our Main Military Partners

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan said on public
television that New Delhi and Paris have become Yerevan's main
partners in the defence sphere, "purchases in the sphere of
military-technical production have increased 20 times in the last 2
years", Azernews reports.
The head of the Defence Ministry added that a territorial
defence command will be formed in Armenia. The command will
coordinate the training of reserve forces and will have a permanent
officer staff.
The Defence Minister added that the situation on the border
between Armenia and Azerbaijan can be described as stable and
calm.
"There is no accumulation of troops on the border. Thus, the
situation in recent months can be characterised as stable and
calm," Papikyan said.
