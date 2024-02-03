               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Armenian Defence Minister: India And France Have Become Our Main Military Partners


2/3/2024 5:11:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan said on public television that New Delhi and Paris have become Yerevan's main partners in the defence sphere, "purchases in the sphere of military-technical production have increased 20 times in the last 2 years", Azernews reports.

The head of the Defence Ministry added that a territorial defence command will be formed in Armenia. The command will coordinate the training of reserve forces and will have a permanent officer staff.

The Defence Minister added that the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan can be described as stable and calm.

"There is no accumulation of troops on the border. Thus, the situation in recent months can be characterised as stable and calm," Papikyan said.

