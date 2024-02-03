Russian Federal Assembly Delegation To Observe Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Delegation of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of
the Russian Federation headed by Chairman of the Committee on
International Affairs Grigory Karasin will take part in the
observation of the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
"From 5 to 8 February the senators will participate in
observation of the extraordinary presidential elections in the
Republic of Azerbaijan. The parliamentarians will go to Azerbaijan
through the observer mission of the CIS, Shanghai Cooperation
Organisation and CIS Interparliamentary Assembly," the press
service of the Upper House of Parliament reports with reference to
secki-2024.
The delegation includes First Deputy Chairman of the Federation
Council Committee on Science, Education and Culture Ilyas
Umakhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on
Federal Structure, Regional Policy, Local Self-Government and
Northern Issues Anatoly Shirokov and member of the Federation
Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building
Alexander Bashkin.
