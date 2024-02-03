               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Federal Assembly Delegation To Observe Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan


2/3/2024 5:11:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Delegation of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation headed by Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin will take part in the observation of the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"From 5 to 8 February the senators will participate in observation of the extraordinary presidential elections in the Republic of Azerbaijan. The parliamentarians will go to Azerbaijan through the observer mission of the CIS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and CIS Interparliamentary Assembly," the press service of the Upper House of Parliament reports with reference to secki-2024.

The delegation includes First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Science, Education and Culture Ilyas Umakhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Federal Structure, Regional Policy, Local Self-Government and Northern Issues Anatoly Shirokov and member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Alexander Bashkin.

