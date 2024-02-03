ICESCO Supports Projects To Convert Biological Waste Into Foodstuffs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the headquarters of the Islamic World Education, Science and
Culture Organisation (ISESCO), the winners of the first competition
to develop a process to convert biowaste into food for Zero Hunger
were presented with awards, Azernews reports.
The initiative coincides with the second goal of the Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) in ISESCO member states. The event was
attended by five teams that made it to the final stage of the
competition and presented their projects to a jury of experts to
become one of the three winning teams.
The ceremony, which was attended by ambassadors of the
Organisation's member states, officials, researchers and students
from international universities, began with the recitation of
verses from the Quran.
In his speech at the ceremony, Salim Al Malik, Director General
of ISESCO, said that holding such projects is of great importance
in a world that faces two major challenges: food safety and organic
waste management.
The director praised the work of the qualified teams,
emphasising their innovative initiatives in addressing one of the
most pressing issues of our time, namely food safety. The
Director-General also recognised the teams' contribution to the
second SDG, which aims to achieve zero hunger not only by ending
hunger, but also by combating environmental problems caused by the
proliferation of waste.
The Director General stressed that modern technology is making
progress in the area of food waste recycling and the organisation
he leads will support new projects in this area.
At the end of the ceremony, cash prizes were awarded to the
winners of the first competition - teams from Egypt, Pakistan and
Malaysia.
