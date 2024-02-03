ICESCO Supports Projects To Convert Biological Waste Into Foodstuffs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the headquarters of the Islamic World Education, Science and Culture Organisation (ISESCO), the winners of the first competition to develop a process to convert biowaste into food for Zero Hunger were presented with awards, Azernews reports.

The initiative coincides with the second goal of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in ISESCO member states. The event was attended by five teams that made it to the final stage of the competition and presented their projects to a jury of experts to become one of the three winning teams.

The ceremony, which was attended by ambassadors of the Organisation's member states, officials, researchers and students from international universities, began with the recitation of verses from the Quran.

In his speech at the ceremony, Salim Al Malik, Director General of ISESCO, said that holding such projects is of great importance in a world that faces two major challenges: food safety and organic waste management.

The director praised the work of the qualified teams, emphasising their innovative initiatives in addressing one of the most pressing issues of our time, namely food safety. The Director-General also recognised the teams' contribution to the second SDG, which aims to achieve zero hunger not only by ending hunger, but also by combating environmental problems caused by the proliferation of waste.

The Director General stressed that modern technology is making progress in the area of food waste recycling and the organisation he leads will support new projects in this area.

At the end of the ceremony, cash prizes were awarded to the winners of the first competition - teams from Egypt, Pakistan and Malaysia.