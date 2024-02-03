Yemen's Houthis Say They Strike Israel With Ballistic Missiles

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Feb 3 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthi group said, they struck the Israeli city of Eilat, yesterday, with several ballistic missiles.

The group struck“specific targets” in the city, to demonstrate its“support to the Palestinian people, in facing the Israeli war and blockade,” said Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, in a statement aired by the group's al-Masirah TV.

“We will not hesitate to carry out further military operations against the Zionist enemy (Israel), on land and at sea, until the aggression is stopped and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted,” he said.

Hours earlier, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said, they intercepted a surface-to-surface missile in the Red Sea. No sirens were triggered during the incident.

Since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in Oct last year, the Houthi group in northern Yemen has launched multiple missiles and drones towards Israel, in what the Houthis said was to support the Palestinian people in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

In Nov, a Houthi suicide bomb-laden drone hit a school in the southern city of Eilat, causing minor injuries, according to Israeli media outlets.

The Houthi escalation in the region and the Red Sea, which had already disrupted international shipping, raised tensions across the Middle East that could expand the conflict and hinder the regional peace process.– NNN-SABA

